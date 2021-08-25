Cancel
Oil spill from power station spreads along Syria’s coast

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state news agency says an oil spill caused by leakage from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries is spreading along the coast of the Mediterranean country. SANA reported Wednesday that the oil spill reached the coastal town of Jableh, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the refinery in the town of Banias. Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. show what appears to be a massive 19-kilometer long oil spill from the Baniyas plant. A Syrian official blames cracks in one of the fuel tankers at the station.

