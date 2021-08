Novak Djokovic arrives at the 2021 U.S. Open on the verge of glory, a far cry from his ignominious exit from the 2020 Open. Having won this year’s Australian and French Opens, followed by the Wimbledon title, Djokovic can become only the third male player to win a calendar year Grand Slam if he comes up with the U.S. title. Rod Laver did it in 1962 and 1969, and Don Budge in 1938. Plus, an Open victory would be Djokovic’s 21st Grand Slam title, breaking the tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most ever.