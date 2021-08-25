Cancel
Florida State

Miami Weather: Storms Return To South Florida, Bye-Bye Saharan Dust

By Jennifer Correa
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday started with thunder roaring as storms rolled over Miami-Dade.

Storms came racing in from the Atlantic waters during early Wednesday morning and one storm even became severe as it moved over Key Biscayne.

The morning rain has since ended and the radar will remain calm through the early afternoon hours. However, an upper-level low is knocking at South Florida’s door with more moisture headed our way. The non-tropical low is tracking over the Bahamas but moisture surrounds it so another round of spotty storms will hit South Florida’s coast by mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

The upper-low is expected to continue to slide westward and over the Sunshine State through Thursday so the chance for scattered storms is high for the end of the work week. There will be a surge of tropical moisture Friday and through the weekend. Tropical downpours are expected each of those days.

As far as for those sweltering 100-degree “feels-like” temperatures go, that has ended thanks to the return of rain and we also say good-bye to Saharan dust. In addition to the higher rain chances, the winds will get breezier and turn out of the northeast on Wednesday. Expect winds of up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph throughout the day.

Afternoon temperatures will be between the upper-80s and near 90 degrees through the weekend with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
It's all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It's all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
#Radar#Extreme Weather#Bye Bye Saharan Dust#Cbsmiami
