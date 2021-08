Developer 1047 Games has announced that Splitgate's full release has been delayed, and the current open beta will be extended as "there's more work to be done before we're ready to release." The developer made the announcement in a new Tweet which also revealed that the beta has now seen 10 million downloads across various platforms. That's an incredible accomplishment, and it certainly bodes well for the game once it does get a full release. The news might be disheartening for those looking forward to the full game, but hopefully the extra time will help the developer make any necessary adjustments!