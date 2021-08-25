‘Ada Twist, Scientist’: A great new show your kids and grandkids will love

Netflix has announced the release of Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed. They would like to show you the trailer for the documentary about the man whose laid-back approach to art inspired numerous armchair Rembrandts to pick up a brush and enjoy The Joy of Painting. But as there almost always is, there is a deeper story behind the joy. Bob Ross mostly painted landscapes, mountains, lakes, snow, and log cabins that were inspired by his time in Alaska where he spent most of his Air force career. He believed that everyone has some artistic talent and that anyone could be an accomplished artist with enough practice and encouragement. Ross brought joy to millions as the world's most famous art instructor, but a battle for his business empire casts a shadow over his happy little trees. What could the PBS master of 'Wet on Wet' painting be hiding from his friends and family that could be so hard to believe that Netflix can only tease at the topics covered in this scandalous untold story?