Potential tropical storm could hit US Gulf Coast

By Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics, Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next tropical storm could impact the U.S. just a week after Henri drenched parts of the Northeast and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people. A cluster of thunderstorms in the Caribbean off the Colombian coast has caught the attention of meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. They expect the system to become more organized over the next few days, giving it an 80% chance of becoming a tropical storm over the weekend.

www.freightwaves.com

Orlando, FLclick orlando

NHC monitoring 5 systems in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics are busy, but there are no immediate threats to Florida at this time. Dangerous Hurricane Ida continues to get stronger and is expected to make landfall Sunday. Tropical Depression 11 joined Tropical Depression 10 Saturday night in the Atlantic Basin. The two depressions will be...
EnvironmentClick2Houston.com

LIVE: These cameras show what it looks like as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

Hurricane Ida made landfall along Louisiana’s coast early Sunday afternoon, which also marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. This morning, Ida rapidly intensified into a Category 4 strength hurricane, with 150 mph sustained winds and gusts of 185 mph near the storm’s center. These cameras will give you a...
Louisiana Statefox35orlando.com

Ida weakens as it continues to push through Louisiana

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ida made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane along the Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said that the hurricane began to make landfall west of Grand Isle near Port Fourchon just before 1 p.m. EST. Ida reportedly had maximum...
Environmentfreightwaves.com

Category 4 Hurricane Ida nears Gulf Coast; Biden coordinating response

President Joe Biden said he has spoken to governors of states along the Gulf Coast and has coordinated with electric utilities in preparation for Hurricane Ida, which was a Category 4 hurricane as of 8 a.m. ET Sunday. The powerful storm is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday morning or early afternoon, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating strike in the same area.
TheAtlantaVoice

EXPLAINER: Ida similar to Katrina, but stronger, smaller

Hurricane Ida is looking eerily like a dangerous and perhaps scarier sequel to 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm in American history. But there’s a few still-to-come twists that could make Ida nastier in some ways, but not quite as horrific in others. “The main story with Katrina was storm surge damage, and over a vast area. The main story […]
New Orleans, LAraventribune.com

Tropical storm “Ida”: hurricane hits US coast at 150 mph

As of: 08/29/2021 9:05 p.m. Exactly 16 years after the devastating hurricane “Katrina”, the area around New Orleans is facing another catastrophe: Hurricane Ida hit the land with catastrophic force. Electricity was cut off in tens of thousands of homes. Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast with great force. The...
Environmentfreightwaves.com

Will Hurricane Ida cause carriers to chase FEMA relief loads?

At this time, we do not know the level of destruction that Hurricane Ida will inflict. Hopefully, for the people and property impacted, the damage will be minimal. To the degree necessary, local, state, and federal emergency management agencies, relief organizations, churches, major corporations, and ordinary people will band together to help those affected by the storm.

