Monster Hunter Rise's Third Capcom Collaboration features Akuma from Street Fighter

By Adam Vitale
rpgsite.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has announced that the third Capcom collaboration event for Monster Hunter Rise will feature Akuma from Street Fighter. Starting on August 27, a new Event Quest will reward hunters with an "Akuma" layered armor set. This collaboration follows the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin collab, which offered...

