You Can Hike to the Site of These Two Catskill Mountain Plane Crashes

Hiking in Upstate New York is amazing. From "far as the eye can see" views from the high peaks to lush valleys covered with tall pines it's a hikers paradise. Some hikes are more interesting than others like when you hike to an abandoned summer resort, like the long-abandoned Catskills Overlook Mountain House or the mysterious Catskill Throne Room. Finding something long lost in the woods is pretty awesome. That's leads us to the Kaaterskill High Peak north trail that leads to not one, but two plane crash sites from the 1980s.