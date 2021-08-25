Cancel
Miami Weather: Storms Return To South Florida, Bye-Bye Saharan Dust

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday started with thunder roaring as storms rolled over Miami-Dade. Storms came racing in from the Atlantic waters during early Wednesday morning and one storm even became severe as it moved over Key Biscayne. The morning rain has since ended and the radar will remain calm through...

miami.cbslocal.com

#Radar#Extreme Weather#Bye Bye Saharan Dust#Cbsmiami
