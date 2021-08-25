Miami Weather: Storms Return To South Florida, Bye-Bye Saharan Dust

CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms moved through the area again Sunday afternoon, but things quieted down overnight. A round of non-severe storms swept through the area late in the afternoon. 4:30pm Radar Update: The line of non-severe storms is pushing through Chicago. Though the storms aren't "severe" by definition, they are producing wind gusts 40-50 mph in very isolated locations. Heavy rain and lightning too. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/o0pMvQ5e0B — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) August 29, 2021 The low for Sunday night is 69. (Credit: CBS 2) On Monday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 83. (Credit: CBS 2) Near-normal temperatures of around 80 are on tap for the week to come, with dry conditions. The National Weather Service warned of a forecast of dangerous rip currents on Lake Michigan on Wednesday. Once storms clear the area tonight, we're in for a treat with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and low chances for precipitation. Do you have plans to swim in Lake Michigan on Wednesday? You may want to reconsider given a forecast for dangerous rip currents. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/E463LrwIoF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 29, 2021