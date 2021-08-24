Subspace Solves Call Center Problems
Subspace began in 2018 with one simple goal: to provide an Internet optimized for voice, video, and other real-time applications used by call centers. Today, 44% of workers across all industries work remotely, compared to only 17% before COVID-19. At the same time, consumers demand exceptional customer service, most tying brand loyalty to that experience. It is now essential to operate on a global network that accelerates real-time applications.www.nojitter.com
