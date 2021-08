"It is hard to breathe out here," Aaron Hagar said as he recorded video of the scene around him. "It is fuunnky," he added, dragging out the first syllable for emphasis. Hagar is one of many residents in El Dorado County, Calif., choking on poor air quality under a smoke-filled sky. As the Caldor Fire blazes nearby, Hagar pulled out of his camera on Aug. 18 and recorded footage of what appeared to be snow falling from the sky.