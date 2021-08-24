Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Anger and Abuse, Cause Delay With Your New York Drivers License

By Mike Karolyi
Posted by 
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No more instant gratification at DMV! According to NBC 13, the New York Department of Motor Vehicles is changing their policy regarding road test results when trying to obtain a drivers license. If you find yourself anticipating the pass/fail news you will have to wait to learn your fate online after hours. The change appears to have been made to protect employees from angry customers.

hot991.com

Comments / 0

Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Dmv#Nbc 13#The Road Test#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Boston, MAMetroWest Daily News

Need your driver's license reinstated? RMV has new tool for virtual hearings

BOSTON — The Registry of Motor Vehicles has implemented a new process that allows customers to schedule virtual reinstatement hearings for suspended licenses and to conveniently upload required supporting hearing documentation. In a press release, RMV officials said the new scheduling tool was developed to provide customers with service options...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Illegal Car Accessories: What Happens If You Get Caught?

We have all seen the disclaimer when shopping for car modifications: “not for use on public roads.” Some people take that warning seriously, and others completely ignore it. You should recognize that it is not only performance modifications that can be deemed illegal for road use. There is a whole industry of other car accessories that are frowned upon by law enforcement and can potentially get the owners in a lot of trouble.
Internetmoney.com

The Government Is Giving Millions of Americans $50 a Month to Pay for Broadband Internet

Having trouble paying your internet bills during the pandemic? Let the government chip in. The Federal Communications Commission announced last week that about 5 million U.S. households have officially enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, an initiative that provides up to $50 a month to help cover the cost of internet and digital devices for certain Americans. Launched in May, the limited-time-only program is intended to give low-income households a discount on broadband bills as the COVID-19 crisis wears on.
TrafficSlate

Why Teslas Keep Striking Parked Firetrucks and Police Cars

On Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into Tesla. The agency claims that there have been 11 incidents since 2018 in which Tesla vehicles struck stationary first-responder vehicles attending to the scene of an emergency; there’s allegedly been 17 injuries and one fatality as a result. The NHTSA is narrowing in on the company’s Autopilot system, noting that the Teslas in these incidents “were all confirmed to have been engaged in either Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control during the approach to the crashes.” The investigation will cover Tesla models Y, X, S, and 3 that were released between 2014 and 2021. Autopilot’s difficulties with sensing firetrucks and other emergency vehicles has been a known problem for years, and the feature has also been criticized as encouraging drivers to rely on it as though it is a self-driving system when in fact it is only meant to assist an engaged driver. To better understand the issue, I spoke with Raj Rajkumar, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University who specializes in self-driving vehicles. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Vaccine Mandate Issued For Workers At New York State Department Of Health-Licensed Facilities

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An emergency order now requires workers at facilities licensed by the New York State Department of Health to be vaccinated or face possible termination. The order applies to people who work at hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic and treatment centers, adult care facilities, certified home health agencies, hospices, long-term home health care programs, AIDS home care programs, licensed home care service agencies and limited licensed home care service agencies. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here Requirements call for nursing home and hospital personnel to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 27. Personnel at additional covered entities must receive their first dose by Oct. 7.
Public HealthEffingham Radio

Feds Watching For Fake COVID Vax Cards

A growing number of businesses and services are starting to require COVID vaccinations and that’s driving up demand for fake vaccination cards. The FBI says it’s something they’re tracking. A new report out this week shows the cards typically cost about 100-dollars and are increasingly being found on mainstream websites...
Trafficsflcn.com

Protect Your Rights After a Car Accident With These Tips

After a car accident, it is important to take rights steps to protect your rights. The legal process can be overwhelming and confusing for many people, which is why it’s crucial that you arm yourself with the right information before moving forward. In this blog post, we will discuss how you can use these tips to make sure you are protected after an automobile accident.
Florida StateNew York Post

Tesla vehicle on ‘auto-pilot’ crashes into Florida state trooper

A Tesla vehicle operating on autopilot slammed into a Florida police cruiser on a highway near Orlando on Saturday, just days after CEO Elon Musk admitted faults with the experimental self-driving software amid a federal investigation into the system. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday when the...
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Casino operator claims New York’s licensing system was ‘rigged’

Inside a luxury trackside restaurant off Saratoga Race Course, dozens of gambling magnates gathered this week for an annual conference. Two days of discussions were mostly staid, but that changed during a final panel of gaming leaders held late Tuesday, when an acerbic upstate casino mogul began making public accusations.
Trafficwvih.com

Popup Driver Licensing At State Fair

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be offering Popup Driver Licensing daily from 2 until 6 p.m. in the Main Street Kentucky area, South Wing B, Booth B-622 of the Expo Center from August 19 through August 29. Two popup stations will be available each day of the fair. Kentuckians with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy