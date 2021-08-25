Cancel
Aurora, IL

Aurora City Council: Civilian Review Board (CRB) to native plants along Fox River

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 6 days ago

At the Aurora city government City Council meeting Tuesday, Council members listened to an update on the Civilian Review Board (CRB). Communications director for the city of Aurora government, Clayton Muhammad, said the nine- member Board was sworn in Thursday, Aug. 19 and will review complaints against Aurora police officers and make recommendations on discipline to the Police Chief. (Click here for press release.)

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

