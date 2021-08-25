Aurora City Council: Civilian Review Board (CRB) to native plants along Fox River

L.I.F.T. (Live. Improve. Flourish. Thrive.) Aurora (aka Culture Stock) needs help to win a $25,000 grant to enhance its reading and arts program. It is close to the Top 40 and needs help getting the word out to acquire more votes. Click here for more information https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2039862Help a Cause in the Aurora area community Win a $25,000 Grant! State Farm Neighborhood Assist® Communities across the United States answered the call from State Farm® to submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods. Now these projects need your help by voting for them to bring money to their communities. through 10:59 p.m. CT August 27 from U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid E-mail address. They can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com to help bring a $25,000 grant to each of the top 40 in votes.