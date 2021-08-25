'AGT' wild card rocker Storm Large confuses judges with left-field '80s cover: 'I don't know what happened'

The final round of America's Got Talent's Season 16 quarterfinals came to an end with the latest episode, and the good news for judge Heidi Klum was that her golden buzzer pick was advanced to the semifinals after audience votes were tallied. The bad news was that Simon Cowell took issue with Klum's quick-change magician Léa Kyle, insofar as he believes her audition was better than her quarterfinals performance. Following Kyle's second act of America's Got Talent, Klum opened up with her thoughts on her golden buzzer pick's moves as well as Cowell's "grumpy" response.