New York City has the most expensive rent in the US, study says

A new report confirms what all New Yorkers already know - New York City has the most expensive rent in the country.

Zumper's National Rent Report says that after 18 months of disruption to the housing market due to the pandemic, New York has officially surpassed San Francisco as the most expensive market to rent an apartment in the country.

The median rental cost of a one-bedroom apartment here is now $2,810, narrowly edging San Francisco, which stands at $2,800.

Prices drop significantly after that, with Boston in third place at $2,300, San Jose just a bit lower at $2,200, and Washington, D.C. at $2,160.