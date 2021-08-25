Man Bludgeons Wife To Death After She Refused To Make Chicken Fry For Him
A man in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, has been accused of bludgeoning his wife to death because she refused to make chicken fry for him. The suspect, a 30-year-old businessman identified as Mubarak Pasha, confessed to killing his wife, Shirin Banu, 28, and dumping her body in nearby Chikkabanavara Lake. Pasha has been arrested and is facing relevant charges, India TV reported.www.ibtimes.com
