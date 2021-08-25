Drain sign to Epitaph, release new single “Watch You Burn” (listen)
Santa Cruz thrashy hardcore band Drain released one of 2020's best punk albums with their debut LP on Revelation, California Cursed, and now they've followed it with a new single, "Watch You Burn." The song is available now on digital platforms courtesy of Epitaph Records. No announcement from the band or label yet, but have Drain signed to Epitaph? UPDATE: It's official, Drain have signed to Epitaph. About the new song, which was produced and engineered by Taylor Young, vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro says:www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0