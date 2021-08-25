Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City Remain The 'Only Option' For Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus and Pep Guardiola Highlight Demands for Transfer to Happen

By Harry Winters
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jodjg_0bcLu8tO00

City are in still in search of a new striker, as this summers transfer window prepares to close in less than a week.

Spurs striker Harry Kane confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that he would be remaining in North London, and recent reports have suggested that former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could be an alternative for the Blues.

A report by L’Equipe, claimed that the 36 year-old, who has less than 12 months left on his contract at Juventus, was “seeking to engineer a move to Man City” in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has seemingly confirmed this report, with Get French Football News relaying a report saying that the Premier League Champions are the “only option” for the Portuguese legend.

Although, Di Marzio goes on to claim that the Blues don’t want to pay a transfer fee for Ronaldo, with Fabrizio Romano having suggested previously that the Serie A club would want €25 million for the forward.

City striker Gabriel Jesus, who has been heavily linked in the past with a potential move to Juventus, is the only player the Italian club would want in exchange for Ronaldo, according to Di Marzio.

The Brazilian, who assisted two of City’s five goals against Norwich at the weekend, scored just 14 goals in 42 appearances last season, and had been mooted as one of several players who are wishing to leave the Etihad this summer.

However, Pep Guardiola would like Gabriel Jesus to stay according to this report, with Di Marzio going on to claim that the Manchester City manager would only be interested in signing Ronaldo if Raheem Sterling were to depart from the club.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
130
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jesus
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Manchester City#Man City#Spurs#L Equipe#Italian#French#Portuguese#Serie A#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Related
SoccerNBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo asks for Juventus transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked for a move away from Juventus, as the legendary forward did not start in their Serie A opener on Sunday. Per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who works for our partners at Sky Italy, Ronaldo requested to Juventus that he should not start against Udinese. He was instead included on the bench despite being fully fit.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Why Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City makes sense for all parties: Juventus are cash-strapped and need money to bring in transfer targets and renew Paulo Dybala's contract... while Pep Guardiola wants a new No 9 and time is running out to get Harry Kan

Having a player like Cristiano Ronaldo comes at a cost - a very large cost. For Juventus, letting one of the best players in the world go may not be such a bad call. According to a sensational report by Corriere dello Sport, Ronaldo's agent - Jorge Mendes - has offered the Portuguese forward to Manchester City as an alternative option to Harry Kane, with the 36-year-old reportedly available for just £25million.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Kylian Mbappe could seal sensational Real Madrid move, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to quit Juventus with PSG lurking and Man City are still chasing £150m Harry Kane... the transfers that can still happen with a week left until deadline day

Just a week remains of what has already been an exciting and hectic summer transfer window. But August 31's deadline day is now fast approaching and managers are scrambling to get their squads in shape for the rest of the season. Manchester City broke the British transfer record to sign...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

City Discuss £250,000-A-Week Personal Terms With Player, Juventus Career Reaches 'End Credits' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #61: Cristiano Ronaldo Special

Despite how outlandish it appears from the outside, Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester City is becoming more and more serious with each passing hour, and the feeling in some quarters as the clock ticked midnight is that the Portuguese international is just days away from becoming a Blue. Let's take...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Man City agree personal terms with Juventus star ahead of possible transfer

Manchester City and Juventus are negotiating over a fee for Cristiano Ronaldo, but that is the only remaining barrier in what would be a sensational signing for the English champions.The Portuguese has already spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role in the team, and it is understood personal terms have been agreed in principle. Ronaldo will be paid over £250,000 a week should the deal be completed. His agent Jorge Mendes flew into Turin on Wednesday night to try and negotiate his exit, and Juventus are in principle open to a sale as they want Ronaldo off the wage...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

IAN LADYMAN: Despite any frustrations over missing out on Harry Kane or Cristiano Ronaldo, toothless Manchester City's biggest issue is how they replace Pep Guardiola... with the man himself unclear about his own future

Before the news broke of Manchester City's decision not to prolong their brief interest in Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola was contradictory on the matter. On the one hand, Guardiola suggested that the world's best players tend to go to whichever club they wish. On the other, he said he only...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo says Juventus goodbyes ahead of potential Man City move, Kylian Mbappe latest

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of a sensational move from Juventus to Manchester City, with the forward having agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions – per our own Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney.Former Man United winger Ronaldo, 36, has already spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role at Man City, and it is understood the Portugal captain would be paid over £250,000 a week should the deal be completed. His agent Jorge Mendes flew into Turin this week to try and negotiate Ronaldo’s exit from Juventus, who are in principle open to a sale as they want...
SoccerSkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward tells club he wants to leave amid Man City links

Cristiano Ronaldo, through his agent Jorge Mendes, has told Juventus he no longer wants to play for the club, according to Sky in Italy. Sky in Italy are reporting City have been offered the chance to sign Ronaldo and are willing to offer him a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m). He is currently earning €31m per year after tax at the Allianz Stadium.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Pep Guardiola says Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will decide where he plays’ as Man City close in on Juventus superstar

Pep Guardiola insists Cristiano Ronaldo “will decide where he wants to play” after the Juventus forward confirmed his intent to leave.Manchester City have been stronly linked with the Portuguese superstar, and The Independent reported on Thursday that the player has agreed personal terms with the club.“I cannot say much, Harry Kane announced he’s continuing with club, exceptional club like Tottenham and Cristiano was a Juventus player, I cannot add anything else,” Guardiola said.“Only I can say that in these three to four days left to the transfer window shuts, anything can happen. In my personal view, there are few players,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United in advanced talks over Juventus star after Man City back out

Manchester United have muscled past Manchester City in attempting to return Cristiano Ronaldo to the Premier League, with the Old Trafford club in advanced talks to bring him back from Juventus.The Serie A side’s manager, Massimiliano Allegri, confirmed on Friday that the Portugal international “no longer intends to play for Juventus”. Pep Guardiola looked likely to land the 36-year-old after missing out on his premier target Harry Kane, but it is understood City have subsequently pulled out of negotiations.The Premier League champions maintained that they had been offered Ronaldo, considered the possibility of signing him, but ultimately decided against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy