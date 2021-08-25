Cancel
Elon Musk: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving ‘Actually Not Great’

WebProNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk has admitted that Tesla’s current Full Self-Driving (FSD) software leaves much to be desired, and offered an explanation why. Tesla’s FSD is the company’s attempt to build autonomous vehicles. Unfortunately, the reality hasn’t always lived up to the hype. In fact, Consumer Reports demonstrated that FSD is “easily tricked.” Even US Senators are calling for the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into the company’s claims.

BusinessWSLS

Elon Musk introduces the Tesla robot

Elon Musk is showing off his latest invention—the Tesla bot!. The new technology stands at about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has a screen for a face and weighs about 125 pounds. Musk said the robot can move at about five miles per hour, can carry up to 45 pounds, a deadlift of 150 and do an arm extended lift of 10 pounds.
Carssecurityboulevard.com

A Simple Reason Why Tesla Keeps Crashing into Police Cars

The first fatality caused by Tesla “autopilot” was in January 2016. A car traveling at high speed drove without any braking straight into the back of a high-visibility service vehicle with flashing safety lights. The text in the article about the 2016 crash is problematic. Company founder Elon Musk said...
EntertainmentCarscoops

New Book Claims That Elon Musk Didn’t Want The Tesla Model Y To Have A Steering Wheel

A new book claims that Elon Musk didn’t want the Tesla Model Y to have a steering wheel. The book, Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century, has been written by The Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins and claims that Musk said the Model Y shouldn’t need to have a steering wheel as it was meant to offer full self-driving capabilities. Evidently, that didn’t happen.
BusinessIGN

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Release Humanoid Robots Next Year

At Tesla's AI Day event, Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Bot - a humanoid robot that uses much of the tech found in Tesla's car to perform such tasks as getting groceries or attaching a bolt to a car with a wrench. Oh, and a prototype is set to be ready next year.
Engineeringinsideedition.com

Elon Musk Debuts ‘Friendly’ Tesla Bot During Company’s AI Day

Robots may soon be on the way. Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Bot during the company’s AI Day, but he urged the public not to be worried. “It’s intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world built for humans and eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks,” the Tesla co-founder said. “ We’re setting it so that at a physical level, you can run away from it and most likely overpower it.”
EngineeringPosted by
AFP

Elon Musk says Tesla's robot will make physical work a 'choice'

After dominating the electric vehicle market and throwing his hat into the billionaire space race, Tesla boss Elon Musk announced the latest frontier he's aiming to conquer: humanoid robots. Based on the same technology as the company's semi-autonomous vehicles, the robot will be able to perform basic repetitive tasks with the aim of eliminating the need for people to handle dangerous or boring work, Musk said at an online event on Tesla's advances in artificial intelligence (AI).
EngineeringTechCrunch

Top four highlights of Elon Musk’s Tesla AI Day

Tesla AI Day, which started after a rousing 45 minutes of industrial music pulled straight from “The Matrix” soundtrack, featured a series of Tesla engineers explaining various Tesla tech with the clear goal of recruiting the best and brightest to join Tesla’s vision and AI team and help the company go to autonomy and beyond.
EngineeringRedorbit.com

Elon Musk Unveils Tesla Bot at AI Day

Elon Musk unveiled a new “Tesla Bot” that will be capable of carrying out tedious, boring or dangerous work at the recent AI Day event. According to a 3D rendering and statistics, the robot would be five feet eight inches tall, weigh 125 pounds, and be capable of deadlifting up to 150 pounds or carrying up to 45 pounds.
TechnologyCNET

Elon Musk calls latest Tesla FSD software update 'not great'

After seeing what Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta 9 is capable of, it seems CEO Elon Musk shares some owners' feelings that the latest software doesn't exactly do what it should. In a tweet issued Monday, Musk said FSD beta 9.2 "is actually not great." The CEO didn't call out any specific areas of the update he thinks needs attention, but past videos show the system is still a mixed bag, at best.
Economyteslarati.com

Elon Musk explains Tesla’s local and export strategy for factories like Giga Shanghai

Any individual who closely follows Tesla’s numbers from countries like China would see a pattern. In Gigafactory Shanghai’s case, the first month of the quarter typically corresponds to a dip in local sales. Domestic numbers would then increase in the second month all the way to the end of the quarter. This has caused critics to question the demand for Tesla’s vehicles in China persistently.
EconomyRegister Citizen

Elon Musk's Tesla Delays the Long-Awaited Cybertruck Until 2022

Tesla fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Cybertruck, the first electric pick-up truck from Elon Musk's company, for years. Production of the futuristic vehicle was scheduled to begin later this year, but the company decided to delay it until 2022 for various reasons. Until a few days ago,...
EngineeringFudzilla

Tesla bot coming out soon

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric automaker would launch a "Tesla Bot" humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive, or monotonous work that people don't like to do, like listening to him make promises he can't keep. Speaking at Tesla's AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur...
Economyinsideevs.com

Elon Musk Talks About Tesla's Most Difficult Challenge

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Businessdallassun.com

New Berlin factory to turn out first Tesla cars in October, says Musk

Tesla is upbeat about manufacturing its electric autos at its Berlin-area factory beginning in October. The company attributed the delayed opening of the auto factory to hurdles posed by the bureaucracy in Germany. Local residents have also expressed their opposition to the facility over concerns of its impact on the...

