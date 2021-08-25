Related Companies CEO Jeff Blau Wanted Workers to Return to the Office a Year Ago
The net worth of Jeff Blau, CEO of The Related Companies, isn’t public knowledge, but the guy is clearly rich—in 2015, he bought a New York City townhouse for $51 million, and earlier this year, he offloaded a Miami Beach condo for $5 million. So, it’s understandable that there’d be backlash to Blau’s push to get workers back into the office during the pandemic. When he wrote a Wall Street Journal opinion piece on that topic, a commenter called it “most self-serving article ever.”marketrealist.com
