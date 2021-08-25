3 Ways Technology can Power an Inclusive Future

In the race to stay competitive with bigger, better funded competitors, many small enterprises have felt compelled to follow along with any trends made popular by their larger counterparts, despite the fact that smaller companies tend to have fewer resources to allocate to these ad-hoc initiatives. Significant examples have been Lean, and then Six-Sigma. Now, Agile is the buzzword initiative consuming the most headspace among American business leaders. But what of it? How should smaller enterprises think about Agile? My opinion on the matter might just surprise you.