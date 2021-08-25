Pound for Pound: Let’s go!

We’ve made it, college football fans.

The game we love will be on our televisions/phones/tablets/computers starting this weekend through early January. The time has come to stop talking about it, because it’s now time to be about it.

This weekend is just an appetizer for the buffet that is to come. Actually, the “Week 0” slate is more like very light hors d’oeuvres before Labor Day weekend’s main course. But just like last year when it was unclear whether a full season would be played or not — I’ll take it. Nebraska-Illinois and Hawaii-UCLA are the highlights this Saturday. Next weekend you’ll need multiple screens in order to enjoy all the action.

Last year at about this time, I did my best to predict how the Georgia Bulldogs’ regular season would play out. Who could have predicted that I would be a total homer and pick them to win every game? That obviously did not work out as losses to Alabama and Florida kept the Dawgs out of the SEC Championship. There’s no way I would pick UGA to go undefeated again, would I?

Here are my best guesses for the Dawgs’ 2021 season, starting with the big one.

Week 1: Georgia vs. Clemson (in Charlotte)

The still fairly new trend of neutral-site big season openers has been a mixed bag for UGA. The Dawgs beat North Carolina 33-24 in Atlanta in 2016. Five years prior, they were embarrassed — both in a fashion sense and on the scoreboard — by Boise State. New Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei has started in a big game before. I think he’s ready for the moment, but so are the Dawgs. Georgia 34, Clemson 31.

Week 2: UAB at Georgia

Here be dragons (fine, they’re Blazers), but they don’t have all that much bite. Georgia 42, UAB 10.

Week 3: South Carolina at Georgia

There’s a new head coach in place for the Gamecocks as Frank Beamer’s son Shane has taken the reins in Columbia. He talks a good game, but it will take a while for him to get USC back to its pesky opponent status. Zeb Noland, who had been a graduate assistant with the program, is now on the Gamecock roster as a quarterback. That should tell you something. Georgia 30, South Carolina 7.

Week 4: Georgia at Vanderbilt

Another instance of a new head coach in place. The Dawgs have won 11 of the last 13 versus the Commodores, and I don’t see that tide turning another way. Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 3.

Week 5: Arkansas at Georgia

Hogs head coach Sam Pittman is entering his second year leading the Fayetteville school. Last year’s matchup in Arkansas was close for a half until Georgia righted the ship. Pittman will make that program better, but it’s still going to be tough to beat his former employer and all that competition out west. Georgia 31, Arkansas 13.

Week 6: Georgia at Auburn

Here we have yet another case of a head coach new to the SEC. Sensing a trend? See why some college football experts say the Bulldogs’ 2021 schedule lines up favorably? Bryan Harsin was at Boise State before joining the Tigers. He has continuity at quarterback and a running back in Tank Bigsby who burst onto the scene as a freshman last year. Those things, along with what ever voodoo ritual was performed inside Jordan-Hare Stadium to make Auburn the luckiest program in the country, make this a close game. Georgia 27, Auburn 23.

Week 7: Kentucky at Georgia

Thank goodness for the UGA defense in last year’s installment of this division matchup. The offense was a dud, but the Dawgs still pulled out the victory. The game is in Athens this time around. Time to leave no doubt. Georgia 38, Kentucky 9.

Week 8: OPEN

My high school head football coach Bob Peck always said you gotta watch out for those B.Y.E. Idles.

Week 9: Georgia vs. Florida

From 2008-19 this border war saw each team go on alternating three-year winning streaks. A very talented Florida squad kept the possibility of that trend in tact by winning handily last year, but head coach Dan Mullen has lost a lot of that talent to the NFL Draft. If the Dawgs lose this game in 2021, it’ll be due to coaching, and a difficult conversation would then have to take place. That won’t be necessary. Georgia 33, Florida 24.

Week 10: Missouri at Georgia

Why is this team in the East again? It makes about as much sense as when the Atlanta Falcons were in the NFC West. Maybe this will get straightened out when Texas and Oklahoma enter the fold, but until then — Georgia 34, Missouri 13.

Week 11: Georgia at Tennessee

The Dawgs have won the last four meetings handily in this annual meeting that’s supposed to be a rivalry. The recent streak has allowed UGA to take the lead in the all-time series versus the Vols, and if they don’t do anything to get better then they might never take the lead again. Tennessee is trying with a new head coach in Josh Heupel. I remember him as a player at Oklahoma. I’m not old enough for that am I? First-year coaches don’t fare well in this league. It’s that second one you have to watch out for. Georgia 45, Tennessee 17.

Week 12: Charleston Southern at Georgia

Why are we playing more than one game like this in a season? Georgia 35, Charleston Southern 6.

Week 13: Georgia at Georgia Tech

Ah yes. The Enemy. We didn’t get this game last year. I think the Dawgs make up for it by hanging a 50-burger on Tech’s home field. Georgia 52, Tech 13.

And here we are. Like in the children’s classic “The Monster at the end of this Book,” we’ve reached an inevitable conclusion. Instead of a furry blue Sesame Street character though, it’s the Georgia grad blinded by love for an alma mater he cannot pick against. I have a problem, y’all. Anyway, Go Dawgs.