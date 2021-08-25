Magic Keys and Disney Genie – GEEKS CORNER – Episode 1147 (#570)
Welcome to GEEKS CORNER! This week there are a lot of things to geek out about! Throughout the course of the show the geeks talk about Magic Keys going on sale, the new Disney Genie, villains for Oogie Boogie Bash, and the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. There are a lot of things to be excited about this week! Join us as we geek out this and every week on GEEKS CORNER! What are you most excited about? We’ll see you in the corner!dapsmagic.com
