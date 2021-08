Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nordstrom — Shares of the retailer dropped more than 16% despite Nordstrom beating expectations on the top and bottom lines for the second quarter. The company issued its quarterly results late Tuesday. JPMorgan downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral. The investment firm said in a note to clients that Nordstrom appeared to be underperforming even though the environment may be "as good as it gets," creating risk to the downside for the stock.