PLATTSBURGH | What do the numbers 43,1,95,4 mean to you?. While those numbers may seem random to some, to parents of children with cancer they stand for a lot more. The number 43 is the number of children diagnosed with cancer in the United States every day. Cancer is the number one death by disease among children. The number 95 is the percent of childhood cancer survivors who will have significant health-related issues due to current treatment options, and four. And four is the percent of government funding for cancer research that is directed towards treating childhood cancer.