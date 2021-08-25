Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Get a steel mesh cleaner. The Ringer is one brand.

By GreenvilleVT Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMakes cleaning cast iron much easier and faster. I put water and sea salt in the pan. Scrub with the mesh. Coat with oil. The mesh cleaning pads also work well with other pots and pans.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Sea Salt#Ringer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
ShoppingPosted by
Gadget Flow

memobottle stainless steel water bottle has a flat shape to fit easily in your bag

Taking your water bottle everywhere can get inconvenient. It’s like fitting a round peg in a square hole trying to get your bottle in your bag. Not so with the memobottle stainless steel water bottle. Built for life, it has a flat, paper-inspired design that fits easily in your bag right next to everything else. It’ll easily fit in airplane seat pockets, too, as it goes where other bottles can’t and makes the most of the space you have. Furthermore, optimized for easy carrying and traveling, it keeps you hydrated wherever you go. Additionally, this bottle has a wide mouthpiece with internalized thread that keeps it watertight. Moreover, choose from Matte Black and Matte White color options, each of which comes in four sizes: 33, 20, 16, and 8 ounces. So no matter wherever you go or how much you drink, you’ll find a memobottle for your bag and needs.
AdvocacyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Wooly premium cooler constructed from aluminum and stainless steel

If you are searching for a premium cooler to keep your food and beverages cold you may be interested in the eco-friendly Wooly cooler constructed from aluminum and stainless steel. The minimalist design features a bamboo cutting board, sandwich tray and an inner housing made from stainless steel and an aluminum outer case allowing it to keep ice for up to 3 days.
ShoppingTimes Union

Get this goodful's stainless steel 5-quart sauté pan for cheap

Access to a solid sauté pan can make or break a dinner party. One minute you’re making bets about who can suck down the most shakshuka, the next you’re fighting tooth and nail with Judy from next door over the last bite of dinner. And to think, all of this senseless violence could have been avoided had you taken advantage of this deal on a Goodful stainless steel sauté pan.
LifestylePosted by
Robb Report

The Best Carbon Steel Skillets for When Cast Iron Gets Too Heavy

When it comes to cookware, carbon steel is king. Composed of roughly 99 percent iron and one percent carbon, it’s an incredibly durable material, one that heats up quickly and cooks food evenly. That’s why a carbon steel skillet is such a worthy investment. Carbon steel skillets often get compared to their cast-iron brethren, but they’re the superior pick for a few reasons. For one, they’re stronger and therefore more long lasting than cast iron. For another, a carbon steel skillet can handle even higher temperatures than a cast iron one. Plus, carbon steel is a lighter weight material and it’s...
Interior DesignPosted by
Family Handyman

How to Make and Install a Flushmount Sink and Countertop

Save on countertops by making them yourself with the luxury option of an undermount sink. Plastic laminate for countertops is durable, resistant to water damage, easy to maintain and affordable. You can choose patterns, colors and edge profiles you won’t find with other countertop materials. Plus, you can use an undermount sink — and you can do it yourself. Installing our undermount sink from Karran required only basic tools. Here's how we did it.
LifestyleFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Laundry lessons: Get cleaner clothes and save energy

If you’ve got a student heading off to college, you’ll probably have less laundry to do. But they might be clueless about how to do it on their own. That’s where Consumer Reports comes in with some laundry do’s and don’ts that all of us can benefit from. Hot water...
Pet Serviceshomecrux.com

Hermès Launches $1,125 Wood and Steel Dog Bowl Because, You can Afford

French company Hermès, well known for manufacturing luxury goods, has just released a dog bowl that will suit a pet’s need as well as modern interior settings. Made in oak wood and steel, the dog bowl’s shape mimics the iconic Chaine d’Ancre motif and is built utilizing the traditional barrel-making techniques.
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

Easily Remove Stubborn Limescale and Water Stains With This Hack

Areas like the faucets in your home never look truly clean unless you can essentially see your reflection in them. Unfortunately, water stains and limescale buildup can get in the way of that, and make your faucets look hazy and dirty. Luckily, you don’t have to resort to using costly, chemical-laden products to help you nix the grime. In fact, the best way to remove limescale around your home is with vinegar.
Engineeringhackaday.com

Filtering Coffee Through 3D Printed Glass

Typically, when we think of 3D printing, we think of gooey melted plastics or perhaps UV-cured resins. However, there’s a great deal of research going on around printing special impregnated filaments with alternative materials inside. [Ahron Wayne] has been working on these very materials, and decided to make himself a brew with a prototype print.
Interior DesignHGTV

How to Build a Concrete Countertop

Making your own concrete countertop is one of the more challenging — and rewarding — DIY projects. If you’re a rookie, keep your goals simple. Plan for basic color treatments and plain edges. The key to success is building a sturdy, leak-proof mold in which to pour the concrete. Plan to spend a couple of weekends on this project. It takes about a week for the concrete to cure, so work in a space where the countertop will not be disturbed.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

HOT Stockup Deals on Snacks!

Amazon has these Bare Baked Crunchy Apple Fruit Snack Pack (16 count) for just $12.75 shipped when you clip the 25% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Or get these Popcorners Snack Pack, Gluten Free Chips, Sea Salt, 1 Ounce (Pack of 20) for just $9.45 shipped when you clip the 25% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This Ingenious Organizer Turns Wasted Space Under Your Cabinet Into Extra Storage — and It’s on Sale for $20

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Between stacking, revolving, and rolling organizers, there are countless ways to maximize the storage space in your kitchen. But even the most organized among us have gazed into our cabinets or pantries and wished for just a smidge more space. Here’s the good news: You probably have more room available than you think. Vertical space is one of the most underutilized areas in any kitchen, and while the empty gap below a cabinet shelf may not be large enough for additional shelving, there’s probably enough space to fit this sleek hanging CupboardStore storage set from Joseph Joseph. Measuring in at just 4 inches tall, 8 inches deep, and 13 inches wide, the savvy storage set offers nearly three quarts of bonus space for dry goods, putting to use an area that would otherwise be considered dead space. And get this — right now it’s on sale at Macy’s for just $20!
Gardeningarcamax.com

Do It Yourself or Not: Edge a walkway with pavers

The variety of paving stones and bricks today make it possible to create a unique border along an ordinary walkway or driveway. The addition of new edging expands its width and creates a custom detail you can extend throughout your landscape. The project involves some serious yard work. First, cut out strips of sod and remove it, saving it for patching bare spots. Then dig a trench for sand and the border pavers and setting them in place. Keep them tight against the walkway for a neat, manicured look.
ShoppingPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Vacuum-Insulated Bottles for Keeping Your Water as Cold as Ice

A good water bottle should keep your liquids from leaking. A great one, though, should also keep everything inside warm or cold—depending on whether you’re stashing ice water or an espresso. And for that, you’ll need a vacuum insulated water bottle. Vacuum insulation means that your water bottle has a stainless-steel double wall, with a space devoid of air in between the two barriers that keeps external temperatures from reaching the internal liquids. In other words, it’s a great option for those on-the-go, who want their drink to stay the same temperature no matter how long it takes them to get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy