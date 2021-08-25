I was very impressed with how nice the Tiki Bar and the new music

Post-pandemic restaurant and bar openings in Kansas City continue with an incoming rival to Hawaiian Bros and a new rooftop Tiki bar in Johnson County. Hawaiian Bros is about to get some stiff competition. The local chain, founded by two brothers who moved from Oregon to open their own version of their family’s plate lunch business, has expanded rapidly across KC. Now, a chain from Utah is looking for a slice of the spam: Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food has twenty-two locations in Utah and Idaho, and it’s opening at least four spots in KC, according to the Star, including northern Overland park and Olathe. The menu is a little smaller and less spicy than the Bros menu and includes some different items, like teriyaki steak and fried chicken. Everything comes with rice and mac salad, natch.