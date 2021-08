We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Celeste Escotet says that being born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, made her appreciate color, shapes, and movement — decor elements that play a large part in the small rental apartment she shares with her partner, Lucas Silverstein. “Those elements make me feel at home, make me feel closer to my family that is still there and my true unique identity,” she explains. “I utilized them while I was thinking and conceptualizing this space. Now, there’s bold colors, shapes and movement all around me and it immerses my partner in my culture and background, as well!”