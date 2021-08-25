Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

More than 2,000 state restaurants awaiting federal help

By Associated Press
wfuv.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — More than 2,066 Connecticut restauranteurs are waiting to see if there are going to be enough federal COVID-19 assistance funds to cover their applications. In total, restaurants across the state are seeking more than $489 million, the state’s restaurant association said Tuesday. The Connecticut Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association and other state restaurant association sent a letter to congressional leaders on Tuesday. They're asking them to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Nationally, there are approximately 177,000 applications for financial relief that are still pending. There are concerns the rise of the delta variant will lead to more restaurants closing.

wfuv.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
RestaurantsBoston Globe

As diners return to restaurants, many workers stay away

ATLANTA -- Danielle Cuff was among the estimated 160,000 Georgia restaurant workers forced out of jobs weeks after the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. The 31-year-old pastry chef found a greener pasture at the bucolic Decimal Place Farm in Clayton County, turning goat milk into cheese. Her escape from frenetic 12- to 14-hour workdays let her reflect on something she had forgotten -- a normal pace of life, having weekends and holidays off, and knocking off after eight hours of work.
Restaurantserienewsnow.com

A local restaurant is asking guests to "Be Kind or Leave"

The Brewerie at Union Station is asking all their guests to be more kind. Now when you walk into the restaurant they have signs posted that say " Be Kind or Leave" they put these signs up in an effort to get people dining there to be nicer to their employees.
RestaurantsTennessee Tribune

In Covid’s Wake, Restaurant Owners Suffer From Lack Of Staff

From dishwashers to cooks, the restaurant industry is facing a new challenge: lack of staff. When COVID-19 forced restaurants to close, “many workers saw the opportunity to maintain an income working in construction or food production, which did not stop,” said Pablo César Reyes, a chef at Navy Pier’s Offshore Rooftop & Bar in Chicago.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Restaurant Owners Are Still Concerned About COVID Spread, According To Survey

It's no secret that the impact of COVID-19 on the restaurant industry in 2020 was widespread and devastating to many. Even though many people continued to support their favorite restaurants by ordering food for take-out or delivery, many restaurants still closed due to the major income loss. According to Restaurant Hospitality, the restaurant industry lost $255 billion in one year due to COVID-19 and likely more than 100,000 restaurants have permanently closed due to the pandemic. Now there's a new reason restaurant owners are worrying about the continued spread of the virus.
House Rentpix11.com

More than 40,000 NY tenants about to get some rent help

New York State Senators grilled the man in charge of the state’s $2 billion COVID-19 rent relief program on Thursday morning. New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, run by Michael Hein, has faced criticism for technical glitches during the application process and slow payouts to help renters in need. “I...
RestaurantsPosted by
Fortune

OpenTable enlists Clear to verify vaccination status at restaurants

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. OpenTable is partnering with Clear to add the airport security specialist’s digital vaccine card for proof of vaccination at restaurants. The news comes as many major cities across the U.S.—including New York, New Orleans,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Center Square

Industry group says 18,000 New York restaurants in dire need of additional financial aid

(The Center Square) – A report released this week indicates that thousands of New York restaurants still need help recovering from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the National Restaurant Association (NRA) issued a release indicating roughly 18,000 restaurants in the state have applications pending for Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) grants. The national group, in concert with state associations, sent a letter to congressional leaders that day urging them to back replenishing the fund.
Oregon Statewrkf.org

A County In Oregon Holds The Most Unvaccinated People In The State

Jackson County in southern Oregon has the most unvaccinated people in the state. Infection rates are rising, yet all the hospital intensive care units are already full. Hospital workers are demoralized. JPR’s Erik Neumann reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
RestaurantsFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Multiple Chick-fil-A locations close their dining rooms due to worker shortage

MCCALLA, Ala. - It’s hard to serve customers without workers. While restaurants across the country have reopened their dining rooms after closing them due to the pandemic, a new problem has surfaced: Many businesses have reported having issues with staffing and are struggling to hire enough workers to meet the customers’ needs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy