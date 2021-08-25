More than 2,000 state restaurants awaiting federal help

(AP) — More than 2,066 Connecticut restauranteurs are waiting to see if there are going to be enough federal COVID-19 assistance funds to cover their applications. In total, restaurants across the state are seeking more than $489 million, the state’s restaurant association said Tuesday. The Connecticut Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association and other state restaurant association sent a letter to congressional leaders on Tuesday. They're asking them to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Nationally, there are approximately 177,000 applications for financial relief that are still pending. There are concerns the rise of the delta variant will lead to more restaurants closing.