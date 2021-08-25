Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

WIN Three Dog Night Tickets With Jen Austin This Week At 12 Noon

By Rich De Sisto
Posted by 
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three Dog Night had 21 hit singles on the Billboard Top 40 charts from 1969 through 1975. Three of those songs going all the way to number one. Many of the songs Three Dog Night recorded were from other songwriters, including their number one hit everybody knows, “Joy To The World”.

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Brian Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Three Dog Night#Music Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Public HealthReporter

Rock Music Menu: Surging Covid wreaks havoc on concert tours

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like live music was finally back on track more than a year after the COVID-19 outbreak caused hundreds of artists around the world to be pulled off the road. Now, it’s starting to look like the celebration of live music returning may have been a bit premature as artists are postponing and cancelling dates and entire tours across the board.
MusicKMOV

Enter to win Luke Bryan tickets

News 4 is giving you a chance to win Luke Bryan tickets!. Luke is bringing his PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on August 19. Watch News 4 This Morning Monday at 6am and then click here with our special code work to enter.
Musicmovin925.com

Text to Win Jonas Brothers Tickets

Listen for the keyword during Julian’s show, August 16-20, for your LAST CHANCE to win Jonas Brothers tickets!. When you hear Julian announce the keyword between 7pm-12am, text it to 78592 to enter!. Global superstar trio Jonas Brothers are back on the road after the smash success of their “Happiness...
MusicJamBase

ALO Announces Labor Day Concert At Terrapin Crossroads

ALO will perform an outdoor concert at Terrapin Crossroads’ Beach Park on Labor Day. The quartet will play two sets on Monday, September 6 starting at 3 p.m. Beach Park hosted ALO on Labor Day 2019, when the band paid tribute to Neal Casal a week after his death with a dedication of Bruce Springsteen’s “Terry’s Song.” The upcoming concert is currently the only show on ALO’s schedule.
Las Vegas, NV963kklz.com

Win JOURNEY Tickets

Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ at 4:10pm today and play Martino’s Mystery Melody for your chance to score a pair of tickets to see JOURNEY in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas during their December 2021 residency! Plus, you’ll qualify for the Grand Prize: An overnight stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and dinner for two at Casa Calavera!
Musicgratefulweb.com

Quinn Sullivan Releases “In A World Without You (LIVE),” Gears Up For First Live Concerts

As he gears up for his first live concerts since the release of his acclaimed new album ‘Wide Awake’ – including a performance at NYC’s Mercury Lounge and a September appearance with Larkin Poe – the singer, songwriter and guitarist Quinn Sullivan has just released a live take on his new single “In A World Without You,” filmed at Building Records this summer.’ “In A World Without You” was originally premiered by Flaunt Magazine, who reported that Sullivan had “fully arrived as a mature, and rather striking young artist, in the same category as singer-songwriters like John Mayer, but with a power on guitar that few others can match.”
MusicVulture

KISS Will Rock Vegas All Night With a Residency

KISS, meet Vegas Rock City. Our darling shock rockers will be heading to the desert pleasuredome for a residency at the end of this year, which will encompass 12 shows from December to February. This marks the latest high-profile residency to come to Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic, with KISS now joining musicians such as Katy Perry, Sting, Morrissey, and, ugh, a Whitney Houston hologram. In an interview with Rolling Stone, front man Gene Simmons said economic reasons encouraged him to take up the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s residency offer, as well as the ease of not having to adhere to a touring schedule. “There are matters of the heart and then there are matters of the pocket and it’s nice when they both converge. So it’s a very nice payday,” he explained. “They pay well and that’s reason enough.” Simmons added that the band is “planning lots of surprises” for their Vegas shows, “which nobody’s seen yet.” So … maybe the bass gets to spit blood now?
MusicNew Haven Register

'We Will Survive': Dead & Company Kick Off U.S. Tour With Resilience and Hits

One month ago, it appeared that the concert season — rearranged, stifled or outright canceled for more than a year — may have begun to return to what music fans have hoped for and expected: sweaty, unmasked mosh pits for some, cozy seats with obscenely large cupholders for others. Tours began to rebook. Fans planned road trips. And the worst of the pandemic to many seemed more retrospective fever dream than continuing nightmare.
Newark, DEPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

WIN George Thorogood Tickets With Rich De Sisto This Week After 3pm

It’s been many years since those early days in Newark Delaware when George Thorogood and (the then) Delaware Destroyers were rockin’ the local bars on the campus of the University of Delaware. They soon changed their name to just “destroyers” and for over 45 years have been bringing their high energy style of the Chicago blues-influenced music to stages around the world.
Musicvanyaland.com

Band in the USA: Jerry Cantrell unveils 2022 ‘Brighten’ tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town. ***. Jerry Cantrell has a new...
Hobbies963kklz.com

Win REO Speedwagon Tickets

Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ at 4:10pm today (8/23/21-8/27/21) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see REO SPEEDWAGON poolside at The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Friday night, September 10, 2021 at 8pm! Plus, you’ll be entered into the grand prize drawing to win an overnight stay and dinner for two at T-Bones!
MusicPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Win Brooks & Dunn Concert Tickets

Here's your chance to see Brooks & Dunn in St. Louis Friday, September 3. Brooks & Dunn are out on their Robot Tour and making a stop in St. Louis in September, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis. This concert is a rescheduled date from May 15, 2020, of you have tickets to the original show they will be honored on this new date. Along with Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane will be the opening acts for the show.
MusicPosted by
WRAL News

Doobie Brothers try to keep long train running, 50 years on

LOS ANGELES — The Doobie Brothers are celebrating their 50th anniversary in their 51st year, heading out tenuously on a delayed tour and hoping they can keep taking it to the streets and letting audiences listen to the music as cancellations abound around them. 2020 ought to have been a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy