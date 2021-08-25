Cancel
Drummer Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones backbone, dies at 80

LONDON (AP) — Charlie Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections and used his “day job” to support his enduring love of jazz, has died, according to his publicist. He was 80. Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his […]

Charlie Watts
