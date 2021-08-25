You are going to have to learn to eat- MAYONAISSE

So I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase you are what you eat! That’s a bit scary because I like some unusual things, escargot, oysters, liver sausage, but I really have changed my diet in the past 15 months after a heath issue and I’m eating much better these days. One of the things I simply don’t indulge in anymore is fast food. I rarely went to McDonald’s or Burger King, Arby’s or Kentucky Fried Chicken, but I would hit Portillo’s once in a while and maybe a Culver’s. I don’t know, is Chipotle considered fast food? I do help myself to a burrito once in a while, but chicken and fish are mainstays in my diet these days. Beef pretty much none existent. So I thought as a public service I’d pass along a couple of pieces that talk about what can happen as the result of eating fast foods and also some foods you may just want to stop dealing with and why.