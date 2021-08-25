You are going to have to learn to eat- MAYONAISSE

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Keen One Foods (Boulder, CO company) -Quick cooking quinoa cups from Keen One Foods are healthy, simple and satisfying… making lunch & dinner a breeze! Ready in just 7 minutes, each cup provides plant-based protein and a nourishing, hearty meal. Choose from 6 unique flavors, such as Garden Medley, Pesto Pasta, Jamaican Jerk, Chipotle, Harissa Red Pepper, & Thai Coconut Curry. An ideal pantry staple, Keen One Foods quinoa cups are Gluten-free, Non-GMO, Certified Organic and Vegan. Keen One Foods mission is to provide healthy food that is simple to prepare using sustainable plant based organic ingredients which provides nourishment to their customers and positive impacts to the communities in which we source and live. Learn more at keenonefoods.com.
Comments / 0