Our posts are Caffaro and Shedrick. I see this year being a team that needs to limit turnovers and play defense like the 2018-19 team to succeed. I don't know, maybe Franklin and Gardener come in and show they can create their own shot and carry the offense, but I see blocker mover as Tony's way of using a scheme to create scoring opportunities when his personnel is limited in their ability to do that off the dribble.