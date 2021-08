For years, I’ve been meaning to get mineral oil to use on my ever-growing collection of wood and bamboo cutting boards and wooden utensils. It’s one of those items that — it turns out — isn’t all that easy to find. My dad and I had this discussion recently, after I finally found a food-grade mineral oil that has become the superstar of my cleaning repertoire. It turns out, mineral oil has many uses beyond conditioning and protecting wood and bamboo from warping (as well as thwarting bacterial buildup). Be sure to get food grade mineral oil if you are planning to use it on items you use for cooking. Here are just a few ways it can be used around the house.