Police must address Taser concerns after increase of use on children and mentally ill
The policing watchdog is urging forces to address serious concerns over the use of Tasers or risk losing the trust and confidence of the communities they serve. The inappropriate use of such weapons featured prominently in the recent court case of West Mercia officer Benjamin Monk, who was convicted of manslaughter for kicking the retired footballer Dalian Atkinson in the head after an "excessive" 33-second Taser deployment in Telford five years ago.www.shropshirestar.com
