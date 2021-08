The Greenknoll Branch of the Regional YMCA of Western Connecticut is closing for its annual shutdown beginning on Monday, Aug. 30 until Tuesday, Sept. 7. However, the branch’s outdoor pool will be open from 5 a.m. until 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 3, and from 9 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. from Saturday. Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 6 for lap, open swim and family swim sessions. People who are interested in swimming during the sessions, can call the YMCA ahead of time, and then use the YMCA during the specified times. The YMCA will reopen on Sept. 7.