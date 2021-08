The Missouri football program has agreed to a 2033 game against in-state foe Missouri State, according to FBSchedules.com. The 2033 game will be played in Columbia and has been scheduled for Sept. 3. The 2 teams are also scheduled to meet during the 2029 season, and Missouri State, according to the FBSchedules report, will receive upwards of $500,000 in guaranteed money for each game.