AMD’s Frank Azor pushes eye safety with blue light displays
Alienware cofounder Frank Azor has built a career around gaming hardware. And he has teamed up with Eyesafe to make sure that the eyes of gamers stay healthy for a long time. Azor believes in the mission of Eyesafe, which is to protect users from the harmful effects of blue light from the screens of smartphones, tablets, and computers. I happen to be wearing glasses that block blue light right now. And Azor feels so strongly about this that he has joined the board of Eyesafe, even while keeping his post as chief architect of gaming at Advanced Micro Devices.venturebeat.com
