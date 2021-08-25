Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

AMD’s Frank Azor pushes eye safety with blue light displays

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlienware cofounder Frank Azor has built a career around gaming hardware. And he has teamed up with Eyesafe to make sure that the eyes of gamers stay healthy for a long time. Azor believes in the mission of Eyesafe, which is to protect users from the harmful effects of blue light from the screens of smartphones, tablets, and computers. I happen to be wearing glasses that block blue light right now. And Azor feels so strongly about this that he has joined the board of Eyesafe, even while keeping his post as chief architect of gaming at Advanced Micro Devices.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Light#Eye Disease#Software#Alienware#Advanced Micro Devices#Webmd#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review

At long last, AMD's answer to Nvidia's RTX 3060 has arrived. Announced just a couple of weeks ago at China Joy, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is being pitched as AMD's ultimate 1080p graphics card in their next-gen RX 6000 family - although to say this card is only good at playing games at 1920x1080 is actually doing it a disservice in my eyes. Far from 'just' being a high performing 1080p card, the RX 6600 XT is also a very capable GPU for playing games at 2560x1440 as well, able to hit a smooth 60fps or above on High settings in pretty much every game in my benchmarking suite.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

LG A1 OLED 4K HDR TV review: Less OLED for less money

“The LG A1 isn't a gamechanger, but it's still an OLED TV.”. Sight unseen, we gave the LG A1 OLED our Top Tech of CES 2021 award in January. At the time, we wrote: “LG promises the A series will be much more affordable to a wider audience, and while LG won’t talk numbers yet, we’re confident we’ll reach the kind of prices the average family can afford.”
Electronicsxda-developers

Get the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for $50 off and upgrade your video calls

The sudden rise of video conferencing has led to a surge in high-quality webcams, now that the general population has realized the awful 720p cameras in most laptops don’t cut it. Razer introduced the Kiyo Pro webcam earlier this year, featuring a 1080p/60FPS sensor and a built-in ring light, but the original price of $199.99 kept many people away. Now the webcam is on sale for $149.99 at multiple retailers, the lowest price we’ve seen for it yet.
ComputersHot Hardware

GeForce RTX 30 Pricing Free Fall Continues As Radeon RX 6000 Edges Higher

Prices for NVIDIA's GeForce range of consumer graphics cards continue to trend back towards MSRP territory, and if things continue they have been going, they could potentially encroach that level by the end of the year. Or so new price tracking data indicates. Color us skeptical, though we will certainly cross our fingers in hopes of GPU pricing returning to normal.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU prices are finally falling — but there's a catch

After a year of microchip shortages that's left people constantly Googling where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, GPU prices are finally falling, in the German market at least. That's according to a recent report from 3DCenter.org, which states that the Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards prices are reportedly dropping faster than AMD's RX 6000 series GPUs. Since Nvidia's latest-gen GPUs first hit the market, the prices quickly jumped, reaching its peak in May 2021. It was around this time that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti rumors entered the picture. This is in contrast with AMD's RX 6000 series graphics cards, which remained relatively close to MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) values.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Chromebooks set to suffer at the hands of Windows 11 laptops

Chromebooks are set to feel the pinch, as while these Chrome OS-powered portables are still selling well right now, PC manufacturers are purportedly planning to favor the production of Windows laptops which generate more profit going forward as the global component shortage remains a serious problem. This comes from IDC...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

More Details on the AMD dGPU-powered Chromebook Arise

A few of our tech-savvy readers (thanks @Cooe, @Locuza_, and others!) have written in to let us know about a big detail we missed when first talked about the AMD dGPU Chromebook in the works: the Vega 12 being tested for it does exist. In fact, it has already been shipped in the older MacBook Pros from 2018 as the AMD Radeon Pro Vega 16 and 20.
Computersimore.com

Apple adds very expensive new graphics options to Mac Pro

Apple has added new graphics options to its Mac Pro range. You can now add Radeon Pro W6800X, and W6900X to configurations. These deliver massive performance boosts but at a very high cost. Apple has added new models of graphics cards to its Mac Pro configurations, adding even more graphics...
ComputersPosted by
Gadget Flow

HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 professional laptop has the newest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA or AMD GPUs

Get serious work done with the HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 professional laptop. The Zbook Fury 17 G8 gives you desktop-like performance with the newest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA or AMD GPUs. That way, you can work on your design while ray-tracing in the background. Otherwise, divide power among your team with the ZCentral Remote Boost software. Best of all, this workspace gadget gives you great performance on the go since it’s just 26.95 mm thick and weighs only 7.07 lb. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the same storage and memory you’d expect from a desktop—and those are expandable, too. In fact, expansion and service are easy since you get tool-free access to removable parts. You also have a wide selection of ports for adding essential accessories. Finally, with Windows 10 Pro 64, you’ll be at the top of your business game.
Technologywinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Swiveling Display Patent Points to Surface Book 4

It has been a year since Microsoft launched the Surface Book 3 and some people are waiting for an announcement on an upgrade model. However, we may not get a Surface Book 4 at all. Don’t worry, Microsoft is not ditching its laptop/2-in-1, bit will be called the Surface Pro.
ComputersTidbits

Intel-Based Mac Pro Gets New Graphics Cards

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter. Registration confirmation will be emailed to you. My son is just about to order a PC with an NVIDIA card, about...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Windows 10 update might spoil your fun, but for good reason

Microsoft is preparing an update for Windows 10 (and by extension Windows 11) that will go some way to preventing physical security attacks and the mishandling of data. Soon, IT administrators will be able to make use of the new “layered Group Policy feature” to specify which types of USB devices are allowed to interact with Windows 10 machines provisioned for employees.
ComputersPCWorld

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 review: A $3,000 laptop like no other

Regardless of whether you have $3,000 to spend on a laptop, you have to respect Asus for the one it’s come up with. The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 has two touchscreens, including a 4K OLED display in the usual spot and a squatter OLED screen just above the keyboard. It’s also a beastly machine, with an Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, and 32GB of RAM.
ComputersComputer Weekly

Windows 11: Test driving the first preview

Windows 11 offers a significant update to Windows’ look-and-feel, changing the Start menu and taskbar, and applying a new design language to the entire operating system. Under the hood there are bigger changes still, with Microsoft going all-in on its virtualisation-backed hardware security tools. This requires eighth-generation or later x86 processors and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). It’s part of a rethinking of how IT professionals need to consider security in a world of endemic malware, where crime syndicates operate with impunity. Using virtualisation to lock down and isolate untrusted files is perhaps the least an IT department can do, but it is something that works.

Comments / 0

Community Policy