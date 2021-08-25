3 brothers being sentenced for botched attempts to burglarize 2 gun stores

Getty Images

Three brothers are being sentenced this week in federal court in connection with botched attempts to burglarize two gun stores.

Jerwahn Atkins, 24, of Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in a federal prison and three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy in April.

Jamir Atkins and Jerquay Atkins pleaded guilty to the same offense. Jerquay Atkins is set for sentencing Wednesday and the third sibling will be sentenced Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Their ages and hometowns were not available.

Federal agents said break-ins were attempted late on May 30, 2020, at Allegheny Arms and Gun Works in Bethel Park and in the early morning hours the following day at National Armory in Moon where authorities were able to identify a suspect vehicle from video surveillance. Nothing was taken from either location, according to a criminal complaint.

A defense attorney requested a 14-month prison sentence for Jerwahn Atkins, who has been held in jail since his arrest in September 2020. His remorse and past struggles as a child were detailed in court filings as reasons for the sentencing argument.

Prosecutors argued a longer sentence was more appropriate because Atkins was on probation for a previous offense at the time of the attempted burglaries, according to a sentencing memorandum. He was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Jamir Atkins has been free on bond, according to court filings. Jerquay Atkins has been detained pending sentencing.