Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Scalise rips Biden for ‘wasting time’ on spending bill while Americans remain ‘stranded’ in Afghanistan

By The Journal Editorial Report
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScalise rips Biden for ‘wasting time’ on spending bill while Americans remain ‘stranded’ in Afghanistan.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

540K+
Followers
112K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spending Bill#Americans#Rips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli PM presented Biden with "death by a thousand cuts" Iran strategy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented President Biden in their meeting today with what Israeli officials described as “a death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran. Why it matters: Besides striking up a personal relationship, Bennett's primary goal in his first meeting with Biden was to express his sense...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Gold Star father sends message to Biden: You are culpable, stop blaming others

Gold Star father Craig Gross offered condolences and support for the families of the service members who were killed in the Kabul bombings. In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Gross - whose son U.S. Army Cpl. Frank Robert Gross was killed in Afghanistan - demanded justice and called on President Biden to take responsibility for the lives lost, saying, "you are culpable."
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
@JohnLocke

Biden Team Denies the Obvious About Afghanistan

John Daniel Davidson of the Federalist notes a disturbing problem in the Biden White House. For days now, reports coming out of Afghanistan have chronicled the dire situation of Americans unable to get to the airport in Kabul, unable to get past Taliban checkpoints outside the airport, and unable to get through the airport gates because of the desperate and sometimes deadly mobs gathered there. …
Congress & Courtshoumatimes.com

Senators Cassidy, Rubio, and 23 Senate Republicans Press Biden Administration on U.S. Military Equipment in Taliban Hands

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and 23 Senate Republicans pressed the Biden administration to account for tax-payer-funded American military equipment that may have fallen into the Taliban’s hands. “As we watched the images coming out of Afghanistan as the Taliban retook the country, we were horrified...

Comments / 0

Community Policy