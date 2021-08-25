Cancel
Restaurants

Fall flavors arrive at Dunkin’!

By Ashley Erling
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may still be warm outside, but Dunkin’ is turning up the pumpkin heat earlier than ever before with an incredible fall menu. Pumpkin picking season is giving Dunkin’ fans the chance to pick from the brand’s latest lineup, with an iconic pumpkin pair, new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, as well as classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, Donut, Muffin and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats. Pumpkin’ fans can enjoy their favorite flavored coffees for an incredible price. Through September 14, all restaurant guests can enjoy a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for a special price of $3!Apple lovers are covered too with with the new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refreshers, new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers, and an Apple Cider Donut!

