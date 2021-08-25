Cancel
Owensboro, KY

Barbara Jo Higdon

The Owensboro Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Jo Higdon, 71, of Owensboro, passed away August 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born January 3, 1950, in Owensboro to the late Carl “Charlie” and Ada Lee Thompson. She worked in accounting, secretarial work and later as a caregiver. Barbara loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and dog, Kloe. When the time was right, she often spent Friday’s downtown enjoying the various events at Friday After 5.

www.owensborotimes.com

