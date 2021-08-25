ETF Prime: Tom Hendrickson Examines Thematic ETFs
On this week’s episode of ETF Prime, host Nate Geraci is joined by President of ETF Trends and ETF Database, Tom Hendrickson, to discuss thematic ETFs through a unique lens. Geraci also discusses the controversial “payment for order flow” practice with Interactive Brokers’ founder Thomas Peterffy. Later on, Chris Sullivan, President of MacMillan Sullivan Communications, offers a behind-the-scenes look at ETF marketing.www.etftrends.com
Comments / 0