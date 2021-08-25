Cancel
Stevens plan for adding defensive players.

By kdp59
CelticsBlog
 4 days ago

Saw an article about this on a Celtic forum and thought it was a good point. too many people have been overlooking the defensive play of the players that Stevens added (well except for Kanter). When Udoka was hired much of the chatter about him was that he was a defensive coach, so it shouldn't surprise us that those are the type of players brought in or RESIGNED (as in Smart and Rob) while players who are crap defensively (cough...Fournier..cough) were allowed to walk.

