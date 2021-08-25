Cancel
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands while shopping

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pulled out their “dinero” for a shopping trip. The paparazzi-obsessed couple were photographed holding hands on Thursday while spending the afternoon making luxe purchases at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles. It appears the “Let’s Get Loud” pop star and “Argo” director are slowly...

CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez’s Ben necklace has the best lookalike for less than $20

Jennifer Lopez has been nailing enviable summer style, but there's a tiny accessory she can’t stop wearing that has everyone talking: her beloved ‘Ben’ necklace. The Hustlers star has been spotting wearing the tribute to her off and now full force on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck just about everywhere - and we’re obsessed.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ryan Reynolds Living In ‘Misery’ With Blake Lively?

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still suffering in marital misery? Last year, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the Green Lantern stars constantly fighting. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened. Ryan Reynolds’ Career Causing Jealousy?. Twelve months ago, New Idea had an exclusive scoop about...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Jennifer Garner Doesn't Regret Her Marriage To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were once one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. Sadly, the two announced their plan to divorce in 2015 just one day after their 10th wedding anniversary and one month after reports surfaced that Affleck was allegedly having an affair with the family nanny. (Garner told Vanity Fair in 2016 that they had been "separated for months" before the nanny rumors.)
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez, Melanie Collins continue relationship on Ibiza vacation

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins may be “just friends” for now, but a relationship between them sure seems to be budding. The NFL on CBS reporter was photographed hanging out with A-Rod for the former baseball player’s birthday in St. Tropez during the week. Page Six reported that they were told the pair are just friends for now. But the way they have kept going suggests there may be something more to it.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo Wears a Breezy Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set for Date Night with Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills

J.Lo and Ben Affleck are stepping out on the town. The rekindled couple were photographed heading to dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday and, of course, wore color-coordinating ensembles for the occasion. Lopez opted for a sexy two-piece linen set that included a long-sleeved crop top and matching asymmetrical maxi skirt paired with strappy nude heels and a stud-embellished quilted handbag by Valentino. Affleck looked dapper in a linen blazer layered over a white button-down and black trousers.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Ben Affleck’s Net Worth?

When you hear the name Ben Affleck, a few different images might come to mind: Gigli, Batfleck, a face that hardly ever moves. Fans are often split on whether the actor is better on screen or off and if he actually deserves such a big seat at the Hollywood table. Was he really well-cast as Batman, for example, or did he contribute to DC being forever second to the unstoppable train that is Marvel?

