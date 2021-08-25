State Roundup: Impact of full FDA approval of Pfizer vaxx; after MACo, four Hogan staffers test positive for covid-19
WHAT FULL FDA APPROVAL OF VACCINE MEANS FOR BUSINESS: The Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday to grant full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has led to considerable discussion about an increase in vaccine mandates. Gov. Larry Hogan has opted against state-imposed vaccine mandates and the state has instead encouraged businesses to impose their own mandates. But will the full approval change the legal landscape of mandates? Bryan Renbaum reports the story for Maryland Reporter.marylandreporter.com
