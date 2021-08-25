Cancel
Public Health

State Roundup: Impact of full FDA approval of Pfizer vaxx; after MACo, four Hogan staffers test positive for covid-19

Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 4 days ago
WHAT FULL FDA APPROVAL OF VACCINE MEANS FOR BUSINESS: The Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday to grant full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has led to considerable discussion about an increase in vaccine mandates. Gov. Larry Hogan has opted against state-imposed vaccine mandates and the state has instead encouraged businesses to impose their own mandates. But will the full approval change the legal landscape of mandates? Bryan Renbaum reports the story for Maryland Reporter.

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

HealthWVNews

Gov. Hogan: ‘Just get the damn vaccine’

ANNAPOLIS — With the Delta variant accounting for nearly all of the new COVID-19 cases in Maryland and an increase in infections among unvaccinated Marylanders, Gov. Larry Hogan last week announced new vaccination protocols for state employees who work in congregate settings. Effective Sept. 1, employees in 48 state facilities...
PharmaceuticalsVox

What full FDA approval for Covid-19 vaccines really means

Nearly nine months after the first Americans received their shots, the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for people 16 and older on Monday. This could help increase the number of people willing to get vaccines and make it easier to compel those who are less willing — if health officials can cut through the mounting confusion around their efficacy, booster shots, and the threat of the delta variant.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Surpasses 7.5 Million Vaccine Doses Administered As Cases Continue To Rise

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,368 new COVID-19 cases and twelve new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. This marks the fourth consecutive day of more than a thousand cases reported as Gov. Larry Hogan announces the state has now administered more than 7.5 million vaccine doses. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan...
Industrysnntv.com

Pfizer Covid-19 receives full FDA approval

WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is the first to receive full approval from the FDA for individuals 16 and older. The vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those 12 to 15-years-old. Acting FDA...
Public HealthFox17

FDA hosts press conference after granting full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday issued full approval to the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. “The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. "While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”
Maryland Statewashingtoninformer.com

Staffers in Maryland Gov. Hogan’s Office Test Positive for COVID

Several staffers in Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s office have tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed. “While we cannot disclose any personal health information, there are three confirmed COVID-19 cases affecting members of [Hogan’s] staff,” Kata Hall, Hogan’s deputy communications director, tweeted Wednesday. “All testing, notification, contact tracing, and quarantining protocols have been followed in accordance with CDC guidance.”
Public Healthmarylandmatters.org

As FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer’s COVID Shot, Hogan, Md. Dems Push for Next Steps

The U.S. has its first fully approved vaccine against COVID-19, with federal health officials announcing Monday the approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose vaccine. The green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to move Pfizer’s vaccine from emergency use to full approval is a milestone in the national pandemic response, and one that comes as the country battles another surge in infections and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Will Mayor Scott require a COVID vaccine for City employees?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott continued to push eligible people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the Delta variant continues to spread across Maryland and the country but has yet to say whether he will require city employees to get vaccinated. During a Baltimore NAACP ‘mask up and get...

