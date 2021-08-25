Cancel
NFL

Giants' Kyle Rudolph passes physical, activated from PUP list

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9yZ9_0bcLfJq900

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph, who opened training camp on the PUP list after undergoing foot surgery this spring, has been cleared to practice with the team and will be on the field as soon as this week.

Rudolph was a key free-agent acquisition this offseason, inking a two-year, $12 million deal ($4.5 million guaranteed) with Big Blue after a productive ten-year NFL career — all with the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Notre Dame standout will be limited at first but is expected to be a starter on the Giants’ offense as a traditional in-line tight end. The Giants have been missing such a player for several years now and Rudolph has a strong resume, which includes strengths in both run-blocking and catching the football in the red zone.

Rudolph’s return means the Giants can be more comfortable with whittling down their tight end group over the next week. The Giants are expected to keep Evan Engram and Kaden Smith, but the other remaining members of the group, Nakia Griffin-Stewart and Jake Hausmann, are on the roster bubble.

On Tuesday, the Giants waived Cole Hikutini and placed Rysen John on injured reserve.

Giants vs. Browns: Best photos from preseason Week 2

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

