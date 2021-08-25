Cancel
Mercer County, WV

Mercer County Schools release mask policy for upcoming school year

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Mercer County Board of Education met last night to discuss back-to-school plans and made a decision on a mask policy.

The Mercer County Board of Education approved the following mask protocol for the 2021-22 school year. If Mercer County is orange or red on the WV DHHR map on Fridays, then masks are required on buses and at all times inside school buildings. If Mercer County is green, yellow, or gold on the WV DHHR map on Fridays, then masks will be optional in classrooms only.

Masks will still be required on buses and anytime students are not in their classrooms.

