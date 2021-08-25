Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Walmart worker in WVa pleads guilty in gift card thefts

By Tyler Barker
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vObTG_0bcLezZw00

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A Walmart worker in West Virginia has admitted to a federal charge related to the theft of $124,000 in gift cards over a five-month period.

Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Wheeling to a wire fraud charge.

Prosecutors said Werkau stole and activated the gift cards from September 2019 through January 2020 while employed as an associate at a Walmart in Moundsville.

Werkau, 63, face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wheeling, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
City
Moundsville, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Gift Cards#Wire Fraud#Wva#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Fayette County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Two parents arrested on child neglect charges

An Ohio couple is facing serious charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This afternoon Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on US Route 19 in Hico. The accident involved an Ohio couple en route to Florida with three young children. Two of the children were flown to CAMC with very serious injuries. The two adults and the third child were taken to Plateau Medical Center for treatment. The investigation further shows that the children were not in proper restraints, and one of them appears to have been ejected from the vehicle. There is also an indication that the adults had taken suboxone not prescribed to them earlier.
Public HealthPosted by
Lootpress

WV reports 1,448 new cases of COVID-19, 13 new deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 26, 2021, there have been 3,331,763 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 183,354 total cases and 3,049 deaths. Currently, there are 561 confirmed cases of the Delta Variant. DHHR has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy