Walmart worker in WVa pleads guilty in gift card thefts

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A Walmart worker in West Virginia has admitted to a federal charge related to the theft of $124,000 in gift cards over a five-month period.

Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Wheeling to a wire fraud charge.

Prosecutors said Werkau stole and activated the gift cards from September 2019 through January 2020 while employed as an associate at a Walmart in Moundsville.

Werkau, 63, face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.