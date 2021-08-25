Cancel
Charleston, WV

Amid virus cases, WVa high school goes to remote learning

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A high school in West Virginia’s largest county will switch to remote learning for the remainder of the week, education officials announced Tuesday, as coronavirus cases continue to surge statewide.

Kanawha County school officials told parents that Capital High School students will undergo remote learning through Friday, with staff reporting to school as usual, news outlets reported. Extracurricular activities have been canceled for the rest of the week. The plan is for students to return to school on Monday.

The school district said the decision was made in consultation with the county health department. According to the county schools website, Capital has 36 active virus cases.

Kanawha County required mask wearing in all grade levels starting last week.

Statewide, active coronavirus cases have increased fourfold this month to nearly 11,000 while hospitalizations have tripled to at least 491, according to health data.

